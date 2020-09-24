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BBC News : Flu vaccine for over 50s and young children in England
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68 views • September 24, 2020
Engineering a second wave? Flu Shot correlation to C19 deaths is very damming...

Doctor OZ Says Flu Vaccine Causes COVID before being abruptly cut off:
https://www.brighteon.com/8e6ec5f7-18c5-4062-a73a-a7405448398b


The flu vaccine is to be offered to more than half of England's population this winter to help prevent the health service being overwhelmed by another surge in coronavirus cases.

30 million free jabs will be provided, including to people aged 50 and over and children under 11.

Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Ten reporting by health correspondent Catherine Burns.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlGcHfNY3d8
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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