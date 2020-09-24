BBC News : Flu vaccine for over 50s and young children in England

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Doctor OZ Says Flu Vaccine Causes COVID before being abruptly cut off:
https://www.brighteon.com/8e6ec5f7-18c5-4062-a73a-a7405448398b
The flu vaccine is to be offered to more than half of England's population this winter to help prevent the health service being overwhelmed by another surge in coronavirus cases.
30 million free jabs will be provided, including to people aged 50 and over and children under 11.
Clive Myrie presents BBC News at Ten reporting by health correspondent Catherine Burns.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wlGcHfNY3d8
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