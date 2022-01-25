Austria Becomes the First Country in Europe To Legislate Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 for Nearly All Citizens

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01/21/2022 Austrian journalist Anthony Mills told France 24 that the country will start vaccinating its entire population against COVID-19 in March. Those who fail to get vaccinated will face fines of up to 3,600 euros. Tens of thousands of Austrians took to the streets to protest against the law. He fears the protests could turn into riots if the government goes ahead with the compulsory vaccination measures.