Andreas Kress (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)
From Truth And Other Lies
Published 21 hours ago

In Ehren an Andreas, tragen wir nun eine Rede über sein bewegtes Leben vor.Sie basiert auf der Abschiedsrede 2022, wurde neu strukturiert, sowie mit einigen Details aus seinen Videos und Beiträgen ergänzt.


Wir hoffen, dass euch die Rede gefällt.

Vielen dürfte der Großteil bekannt sein und es wird nichts dran ändern was für ein besonderer Mensch Andreas für uns alle war.


Danke fürs zuhören und bis bald,

FTAOL-Mirror


Unsere Kanäle:

https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies


Originalrede 2022:

https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/andreaskress1:5

andreas kress, ftaol, dennis ingo schulz, der volkslehrer

