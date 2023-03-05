Andreas Kress (FTAOL - From Truth And Other Lies)

In Ehren an Andreas, tragen wir nun eine Rede über sein bewegtes Leben vor.Sie basiert auf der Abschiedsrede 2022, wurde neu strukturiert, sowie mit einigen Details aus seinen Videos und Beiträgen ergänzt.
Wir hoffen, dass euch die Rede gefällt.
Vielen dürfte der Großteil bekannt sein und es wird nichts dran ändern was für ein besonderer Mensch Andreas für uns alle war.
Danke fürs zuhören und bis bald,
FTAOL-Mirror
Unsere Kanäle:
https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Originalrede 2022:
https://odysee.com/@ftaol-mirror:1/andreaskress1:5
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.