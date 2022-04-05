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All of transportation departments are on strike in Peru -- Todos los departamentos de transporte están en huelga en Perú
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120 views • April 05, 2022
All of transportation departments are on strike in Peru -- Todos los departamentos de transporte están en huelga en Perú
The high cost of everything has drove people to the streets to protest
El alto costo de todo ha llevado a la gente a las calles a protestar
The high cost of everything has drove people to the streets to protest
El alto costo de todo ha llevado a la gente a las calles a protestar
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