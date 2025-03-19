🔥🛡 WATCH: Russian troops repel Ukrainian Bradley attack in Belgorod region

Two US-made Bradleys crossed into Russia; one was hit directly, the second hit a mine. Russian battlegroup Sever shares footage of the aftermath.

Adding more about this in Belgorod today:

Ukrainians wanted to disrupt Putin-Trump talks by NEW MEAT GRINDER

Ukraine’s forces tried to attack Russia’s Belgorod region, but they got SMASHED.

▪️Russian forces destroyed two US-made Bradley vehicles trying to incur into the Belgorod region.

▪️Over the past 24 hours, many Ukrainian armored vehicles, including NATO-made ones, have burned on the border with the Belgorod region.

▪️At night, after the Putin-Trump talks ended, the Ukrainian militants tried to attack again. Russian drones burned the Ukrainian soldiers on the buggies as well.

▪️This morning, the Ukrainians again tried to break through the border with tanks and MLRS support, but FAILED. That's how a Ukrainian tank is burning after being hit by a Russian loitering munition.

▪️ Russian troops destroy the Ukrainian engineering mine clearing vehicles, behind which the infantry could cross the border. But failed.

▪️Ukrainian troops lost over 70 people near the Belgorod region border in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry said.