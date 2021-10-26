TRAINING VIDEO 5 - HOW TO MAKE 22.4% SODIUM CHLORITE SOLUTION (MMS)

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Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse
In TUA University training video 5 you will learn how to make your own 22.4% Sodium Chlorite Solution. This solution is the first part of the kit that is needed to produce MMS1 and CDS. Here is a PDF guide that will also help you learn how to make your own solution. Sodium Chlorite Suppliers: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote/375 MY RECOMMENDED SOURCE FOR HDPE Bottles and Lids Dropper Lids: 24-410 White Turret PP Dispensing Bottle Cap w/ .130 in. Orifice ( https://www.midwestbottles.com/Caps/24-410-White-Turret-PP-Dispensing-Bottle-Cap-w/.130-in.-Orifice/ ) HDPE Amber Bottles: 2 oz. Opaque HDPE Slightly Squeezable Plastic Bottle ( https://www.midwestbottles.com/Bottles/2-oz.-Cranberry-Bullet-Round-24-410-Opaque-HDPE-Slightly-Squeezable-Plastic-Bottle-Surplus/ ) Join TUA Telegram Channel: https://t.me/theuniversalantidote Join TUA Discussion Group: https://t.me/joinchat/WTKamcXNaJdQ-ydP