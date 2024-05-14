Nancy Pelosi interrupts twice, as Mr. Winston Marshall argues, that Populism Is The Voice Of The Voiceless And The Real Threat Is The Elites - Oxford Union Debate - 5-08-2024

Website: http://www.oxford-union.org/
Winston Marshall speaks in opposition of the motion that This House Believes Populism is a Threat to Democracy. Mr Marshall is the host of The Spectator podcast, Marshall Matters, and was previously a member of the musical group, Mumford & Sons.
ABOUT THE OXFORD UNION SOCIETY: The Oxford Union is the world's most prestigious debating society, with an unparalleled reputation for bringing international guests and speakers to Oxford. Since 1823, the Union has been promoting debate and discussion not just in Oxford University, but across the globe.
