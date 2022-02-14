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V Blindness Fails in the Collapse of the Mind Control of OZ | Super Bowl 56 for Year of the TIGER and the Rise of The Arian PAST
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38 views • February 14, 2022
#BatmanYEARTWO #VCipher #Hawkeye #AgeOfLeo #YearOfTheTiger #OZ #MandaloreIsMars
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2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Hawkeye Series (Disney +)
Book of Boba Fett Series (Disney +)
Washington Commanders REBRAND: https://www.commanders.com/fans/2222-rebrand-hub | https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/33199548/washington-selects-commanders-new-team-name-two-season-search
Tom Brady Retiring after '22' Seasons: https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/tom-brady-retiring-football-after-legendary-career
Tom Brady Snubs 'Patriot' [faction] in Farewell: https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/tom-brady-confirms-retirement-snubs-patriots-emotional-statement
NFL Game Fixing Becoming More Known: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nfl-silent-brian-flores-explosive-allegations-attempted-game-fixing-dolphins-owner
Biden to Only Select Black Woman for next SCOTUS: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/01/biden-scotus-black-woman-nominee.html
Archery Gods: https://worldarchery.sport/news/175753/archery-and-gods-kings-myths-and-legends#:~:text=In%20classical%20mythology%2C%20the%20best,depicted%20archer%20in%20art%20history.
Ronin (DC) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R%C5%8Dnin_(DC_Comics)
Ronin (Marvel) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronin_(Marvel_Comics)
Ronin (character) Wiki: https://superheroes.fandom.com/wiki/Ronin
'Thanos Was Right' Moniker: https://screenrant.com/thanos-was-right-hawkeye-falcon-winter-soldier-explained/#:~:text=The%20%22Thanos%20Was%20Right%22%20sentiment,five%20years%20of%20The%20Blip.
Benjamin Poindexter Wiki: https://marvelcinematicuniverse.fandom.com/wiki/Benjamin_Poindexter
Rockefeller Center 'Owl' Ritual: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/animal-news/tiny-owl-rescued-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree-travelled-170-miles-n1248166 | https://gothamist.com/arts-entertainment/adorable-ominous-owl-found-tucked-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree
Moon Can Be Used as an 'Ark': https://www.the-sun.com/news/4376299/moon-noah-s-ark-seeds-sperm-apocalypse/
Nasa 'Arian 5' Rocket: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/watch-live-nasas-james-webb-space-telescope-prepares-christmas-morning-launch
Crypto News: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/btc-supply-drying-up-6-3-of-total-bitcoin-supply-left-on-exchanges/ | https://www.coindesk.com/podcasts/the-breakdown-with-nlw/unpacking-arizonas-bitcoin-legal-tender-proposal/ | https://www.theblockcrypto.com/linked/133499/us-government-seizes-3-6-billion-in-bitcoin-tied-to-2016-hack-of-crypto-exchange-bitfinex | https://cointelegraph.com/news/comedic-rapper-charged-with-involvement-in-bitfinex-hack-out-on-bail | https://cryptoslate.com/what-is-pulsex-and-why-did-people-give-it-a-billion-dollars/
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Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Hawkeye Series (Disney +)
Book of Boba Fett Series (Disney +)
Washington Commanders REBRAND: https://www.commanders.com/fans/2222-rebrand-hub | https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/33199548/washington-selects-commanders-new-team-name-two-season-search
Tom Brady Retiring after '22' Seasons: https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/tom-brady-retiring-football-after-legendary-career
Tom Brady Snubs 'Patriot' [faction] in Farewell: https://www.zerohedge.com/crypto/tom-brady-confirms-retirement-snubs-patriots-emotional-statement
NFL Game Fixing Becoming More Known: https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nfl-silent-brian-flores-explosive-allegations-attempted-game-fixing-dolphins-owner
Biden to Only Select Black Woman for next SCOTUS: https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2022/01/biden-scotus-black-woman-nominee.html
Archery Gods: https://worldarchery.sport/news/175753/archery-and-gods-kings-myths-and-legends#:~:text=In%20classical%20mythology%2C%20the%20best,depicted%20archer%20in%20art%20history.
Ronin (DC) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/R%C5%8Dnin_(DC_Comics)
Ronin (Marvel) Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronin_(Marvel_Comics)
Ronin (character) Wiki: https://superheroes.fandom.com/wiki/Ronin
'Thanos Was Right' Moniker: https://screenrant.com/thanos-was-right-hawkeye-falcon-winter-soldier-explained/#:~:text=The%20%22Thanos%20Was%20Right%22%20sentiment,five%20years%20of%20The%20Blip.
Benjamin Poindexter Wiki: https://marvelcinematicuniverse.fandom.com/wiki/Benjamin_Poindexter
Rockefeller Center 'Owl' Ritual: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/animal-news/tiny-owl-rescued-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree-travelled-170-miles-n1248166 | https://gothamist.com/arts-entertainment/adorable-ominous-owl-found-tucked-rockefeller-center-christmas-tree
Moon Can Be Used as an 'Ark': https://www.the-sun.com/news/4376299/moon-noah-s-ark-seeds-sperm-apocalypse/
Nasa 'Arian 5' Rocket: https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/watch-live-nasas-james-webb-space-telescope-prepares-christmas-morning-launch
Crypto News: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/bitcoin/btc-supply-drying-up-6-3-of-total-bitcoin-supply-left-on-exchanges/ | https://www.coindesk.com/podcasts/the-breakdown-with-nlw/unpacking-arizonas-bitcoin-legal-tender-proposal/ | https://www.theblockcrypto.com/linked/133499/us-government-seizes-3-6-billion-in-bitcoin-tied-to-2016-hack-of-crypto-exchange-bitfinex | https://cointelegraph.com/news/comedic-rapper-charged-with-involvement-in-bitfinex-hack-out-on-bail | https://cryptoslate.com/what-is-pulsex-and-why-did-people-give-it-a-billion-dollars/
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