The Biden Regime is now releasing hordes of Chinese illegal aliens into the USA Brownsville TX
60 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 16 hours ago |
What is Buyden up to??   The Biden Regime is now releasing hordes of Chinese illegal aliens into the United States with NTAs (notice to appear).


Fox News captured the Chinese illegals being released to an NGO in Brownsville, Texas on Tuesday.

The illegals were given NTAs because there are so many crossing into the US and no more space to house them, according to Fox News.

FOX News captures exclusive video of Chinese nationals being released publicly to an NGO in Brownsville, TX. CBP sources say they are being released w NTAs (notices to appear) because there are so many crossing and no more space to house them


https://twitter.com/GriffJenkins/status/1638159847597256704?s=20

human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

