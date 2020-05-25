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An Interesting Video, by Alex Jones, Pre-Lockdown, of President Trump at July 4th celebration and Alex's commentary about then, current conditions..
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27 views • May 25, 2020
This video was posted by Alex Jones just after July 4th, or 2119. This is very curious; how high we as a country were, how we, the good guys(?), were closing in on Deep State collaborators and exposing the bad guys in general. Then, what happens only a few couple of months later? Wuhan Virus and the total shut down and near annihilation of our country.
Way too convenient, no?
Way too convenient, no?
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