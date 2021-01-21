© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Military Control, 11.3 Verifies As 1st Marker, The End Won’t Be For Everyone
Follow
8
Download MP3
Share
Report
4803 views • January 21, 2021
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [CB]/China the invisible enemy believe they in are in charge of the economic system.
They are now pushing their agenda forward, the world is watching.
China just imposed sanctions on 28 American nationals. The patriots are prepared to expose the entire economic system.
The [DS]/MSM have now completed the crime, JB was inaugurated he took a private jet to DC.
JB is now the illegitimate president of the US.
The military has been monitoring the elections they know exactly what has occurred. 11.3 is the first marker, then entire operation is going to be completed in 30 days.
😍 Get 51% Off ➡️ Here http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [CB]/China the invisible enemy believe they in are in charge of the economic system.
They are now pushing their agenda forward, the world is watching.
China just imposed sanctions on 28 American nationals. The patriots are prepared to expose the entire economic system.
The [DS]/MSM have now completed the crime, JB was inaugurated he took a private jet to DC.
JB is now the illegitimate president of the US.
The military has been monitoring the elections they know exactly what has occurred. 11.3 is the first marker, then entire operation is going to be completed in 30 days.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.