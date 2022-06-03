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Dr David Martin - Who Knows ALL the PATENTS- Narrows it Down to the ONLY REAL POINT. Nothing Else Matters! Don't Be Fooled or Tricked!
Marjorie Lou
Marjorie Lou
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514 views • June 03, 2022
Dr David Martin – Extracted – Down to the ONE MAIN POINT we must keep our focus on. Any discussion outside this point is foolishness. Dr David Martin knows ALL the patents intricately. Fully documented bioweapon. Lawsuits filed and active. Thank you to the Canadian Independent.


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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy