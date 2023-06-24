Guernsey State Park: Stone Castles

This video is a collection of photographs that I have taken of Guernsey State Park in Southeastern Wyoming during late Spring, 2023. It is a special place for me to go whenever I need to renew my spirit. The stone structure displayed in these images is known as the "Castle", built by the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Depression Era. The arches and steps have always inspired me to imagine another world beyond my daily routines. It reminds us of the unique places in America that we should always treasure and protect.

