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The MIND-BLOWING FULL VIDEO INTERVIEW They DO NOT Want You To See! Dr Peter McCullough & Joe Rogan
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80 views • December 24, 2021
"The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." - George Orwell, 1984 - “It's Easier to Fool People Than It Is to Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled.” – Mark Twain
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Once you watch THIS MIND-BLOWING VIDEO INTERVIEW, you'll understand that the CRIMINAL ACTIONS TAKEN by the POWERFUL ELITE and the GLOBALIST DEMONS are ABSOLUTELY SINISTER & DEMONIC in nature! Dr. Peter McCullough UNLEASHES THE KRACKEN of TRUTH on the DEEP STATE DEMONS who are attempting to spiral our world into a DYSTOPIAN NIGHTMARE straight out of the George Orwell novel, 1984! In a move that shocked absolutely NO ONE, YouTube took this EPIC VIDEO down because they considered it to be DANGEROUS FOR YOU TO HEAR and Google won’t return the Spotify link in its search results, suggesting only a bunch of “fake fact check” websites instead!
Dr. Peter McCullough explains out how early treatment of COVID is being ACTIVELY SUPPRESSED by governments and big-pharma in favor of a DEMONIC PURSUIT to JAB EVERYONE, leaving the entire world DECIMATED by the KILLER CONCOCTION! It's REVEALED that COVID treatments, including ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies, are being HIDDEN & CENSORED in order to “create acceptance for, and then promote, MASS VACCINATION of the UNWILLING and UNSUSPECTING JAB TAKERS!”
Let there be NO MISTAKE WHATSOEVER that this pandemic response was COORDINATED & PLANNED YEARS IN ADVANCE to WIPE OUT A MASSIVE SWATH of the GLOBAL POPULATION, leaving whoever remains in a DYSTOPIAN WORLD OF A SLAVE RACE! Dr. McCullough concisely explains that in order to FORCE PEOPLE to take the Killer Jab, there has been a COORDINATED EFFORT and a MASS MISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN so as to make people believe there is no protocol for COVID treatment.
Dr. McCullough's main point and question - WHICH YOU CAN'T GET OUT OF YOUR HEAD ONCE YOU UNDERSTAND IT - is WHY DOES NOBODY EVER TALK ABOUT TREATMENT OF COVID?! Instead, it’s all just about JABS and INJECTIONS, LOCKDOWNS and RESTRICTIONS! Furthermore, why do they FARCICALLY PRETEND like COVID can’t be treated?! WTH?!
HOLD ONTO YOUR SEATS, Patriots of the world, because after watching this HEAVILY CENSORED, SCORCHED EARTH INTERVIEW, you will know the DEPTHS OF THEIR DEMONIC PLAN and how all these DEPRAVED MANIACS have CONSPIRED FOR YEARS to bring the world to this END GAME, which we now find ourselves enveloped…?! Yes, the EVIL ELITES, including Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and Big Pharma - and the SATANIC SPELL-CASTERS - are all COMLICIT & CONNIVING COHORTS in the BIGGEST GENOCIDAL SCAM EVER PERPETRATED upon the people of the world!
----------
🔥 HUGE END OF YEAR INVENTORY BLOWOUT SALE going on now thru JAN 1, 2022! ALREADY SALE PRICES SLASHED by 40% w/ TONS OF NEW BANKNOTES FOR YOUR COLLECTION! SAVE EVEN MORE & USE THE BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE PROMO CODE 'BOGO' - thru the end of DECEMBER, 2021! 🔥 EVERY ORDER placed will get a TWO FREE BRAND NEW AUTHENTIC 24K GOLD Trump Notes - a $60.00 value! NO MINIMUM PURCHASE required! 🔥 Visit ➡️ https://24KTrump.com/ ⬅️ today! 🔥
----------
🔥 EVERY ORDER placed before the END OF 2021 INCREASES your CHANCE of WINNING the ‘BIGGEST 24K GOLD TRUMP BANKNOTE COLLECTION IN HISTORY’! 🔥 Winners Chosen & Notified December 3rd & January 3rd🔥 NO MINIMUM PURCHASE REQUIRED! 🔥 Visit My Website ➡️ https://24KTrump.com/ ⬅️
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BOOKMARK MY WEBSITE! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com
----------
🔥 HUGE END OF YEAR INVENTORY BLOWOUT SALE going on now thru JAN 1, 2022! ALREADY SALE PRICES SLASHED by 40% w/ TONS OF NEW BANKNOTES FOR YOUR COLLECTION! SAVE EVEN MORE & USE THE BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE PROMO CODE 'BOGO' - thru the end of DECEMBER, 2021! 🔥 EVERY ORDER placed will get a TWO FREE BRAND NEW AUTHENTIC 24K GOLD Trump Notes - a $60.00 value! NO MINIMUM PURCHASE required! 🔥 Visit ➡️ https://24KTrump.com/ ⬅️ today! 🔥
----------
🔥 EVERY ORDER placed before the END OF 2021 INCREASES your CHANCE of WINNING the ‘BIGGEST 24K GOLD TRUMP BANKNOTE COLLECTION IN HISTORY’! 🔥 Winners Chosen & Notified December 3rd & January 3rd🔥 NO MINIMUM PURCHASE REQUIRED! 🔥 Visit My Website ➡️ https://24KTrump.com/ ⬅️
----------
Once you watch THIS MIND-BLOWING VIDEO INTERVIEW, you'll understand that the CRIMINAL ACTIONS TAKEN by the POWERFUL ELITE and the GLOBALIST DEMONS are ABSOLUTELY SINISTER & DEMONIC in nature! Dr. Peter McCullough UNLEASHES THE KRACKEN of TRUTH on the DEEP STATE DEMONS who are attempting to spiral our world into a DYSTOPIAN NIGHTMARE straight out of the George Orwell novel, 1984! In a move that shocked absolutely NO ONE, YouTube took this EPIC VIDEO down because they considered it to be DANGEROUS FOR YOU TO HEAR and Google won’t return the Spotify link in its search results, suggesting only a bunch of “fake fact check” websites instead!
Dr. Peter McCullough explains out how early treatment of COVID is being ACTIVELY SUPPRESSED by governments and big-pharma in favor of a DEMONIC PURSUIT to JAB EVERYONE, leaving the entire world DECIMATED by the KILLER CONCOCTION! It's REVEALED that COVID treatments, including ivermectin and monoclonal antibodies, are being HIDDEN & CENSORED in order to “create acceptance for, and then promote, MASS VACCINATION of the UNWILLING and UNSUSPECTING JAB TAKERS!”
Let there be NO MISTAKE WHATSOEVER that this pandemic response was COORDINATED & PLANNED YEARS IN ADVANCE to WIPE OUT A MASSIVE SWATH of the GLOBAL POPULATION, leaving whoever remains in a DYSTOPIAN WORLD OF A SLAVE RACE! Dr. McCullough concisely explains that in order to FORCE PEOPLE to take the Killer Jab, there has been a COORDINATED EFFORT and a MASS MISINFORMATION CAMPAIGN so as to make people believe there is no protocol for COVID treatment.
Dr. McCullough's main point and question - WHICH YOU CAN'T GET OUT OF YOUR HEAD ONCE YOU UNDERSTAND IT - is WHY DOES NOBODY EVER TALK ABOUT TREATMENT OF COVID?! Instead, it’s all just about JABS and INJECTIONS, LOCKDOWNS and RESTRICTIONS! Furthermore, why do they FARCICALLY PRETEND like COVID can’t be treated?! WTH?!
HOLD ONTO YOUR SEATS, Patriots of the world, because after watching this HEAVILY CENSORED, SCORCHED EARTH INTERVIEW, you will know the DEPTHS OF THEIR DEMONIC PLAN and how all these DEPRAVED MANIACS have CONSPIRED FOR YEARS to bring the world to this END GAME, which we now find ourselves enveloped…?! Yes, the EVIL ELITES, including Anthony Fauci, Bill Gates and Big Pharma - and the SATANIC SPELL-CASTERS - are all COMLICIT & CONNIVING COHORTS in the BIGGEST GENOCIDAL SCAM EVER PERPETRATED upon the people of the world!
----------
🔥 HUGE END OF YEAR INVENTORY BLOWOUT SALE going on now thru JAN 1, 2022! ALREADY SALE PRICES SLASHED by 40% w/ TONS OF NEW BANKNOTES FOR YOUR COLLECTION! SAVE EVEN MORE & USE THE BUY ONE, GET ONE FREE PROMO CODE 'BOGO' - thru the end of DECEMBER, 2021! 🔥 EVERY ORDER placed will get a TWO FREE BRAND NEW AUTHENTIC 24K GOLD Trump Notes - a $60.00 value! NO MINIMUM PURCHASE required! 🔥 Visit ➡️ https://24KTrump.com/ ⬅️ today! 🔥
----------
🔥 EVERY ORDER placed before the END OF 2021 INCREASES your CHANCE of WINNING the ‘BIGGEST 24K GOLD TRUMP BANKNOTE COLLECTION IN HISTORY’! 🔥 Winners Chosen & Notified December 3rd & January 3rd🔥 NO MINIMUM PURCHASE REQUIRED! 🔥 Visit My Website ➡️ https://24KTrump.com/ ⬅️
----------
BOOKMARK MY WEBSITE! https://JamesRedPillsAmerica.com
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