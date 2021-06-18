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My Portfolio: Still Life Photographs: Reflections of the Real World
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1 view • June 18, 2021
This video is a collection of photographs of still life compositions that I have taken over the past decade. It features displays of an assortment of objects, carefully arranged to portray my perceptions of the natural world. Many of these objects also trigger my memories of particular events in my life. Through visual imagery, they convey my unspoken thoughts and feelings to my viewers. For further information about these artworks, please contact me at: [email protected]
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