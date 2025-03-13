❗️Kursk region, there are 2 options, SURRENDER OR DIE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
There are two options for the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region: SURRENDER OR DIE.
❗️Putin gave a BOMBSHELL PRESS CONFERENCE today
Here’s what he said:
▪️Russia supports a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, but the key issue is what to do with the Ukrainian incursion in the Kursk region.
▪️He believes that, given the situation in Kursk, a ceasefire would be beneficial for Ukraine, as without it, they risk being physically blocked and left with only two options: surrender or die.
▪️Putin raised concerns about how the situation would be monitored if a ceasefire were declared: "How can we be guaranteed that nothing like this will happen?"
▪️He also highlighted other contentious issues along the front lines, where Russian forces are advancing on almost all fronts.
▪️Russia will negotiate the next steps for ending the conflict based on the situation on the ground.
▪️The president also said Ukraine might use the 30 days to continue forced mobilization and replenish its weapon supplies.
▪️The cessation of hostilities in Ukraine must lead to long-term peace and the resolution of the root causes of the crisis.
▪️Putin did not rule out discussing a ceasefire in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump, emphasizing that Ukraine should have urged the Americans to call for an end to hostilities, based on the situation on the ground.
