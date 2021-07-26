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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-26-2021 Meanwhile China Buys 200 sq. Miles In Texas
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30 views • July 26, 2021
Fear, Panic and Distraction is the name of the game for government and main stream media. Steering around this can tricky for all of us at times but we need to dig around and find what they are distracting us from.
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Article Links:
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/why-did-china-buy-an-airstrip-in-texas/
https://news4sanantonio.com/news/trouble-shooters/legislature-passes-bill-to-prevent-chinese-billionaire-from-building-wind-farm
https://merics.org/en/report/evolving-made-china-2025
https://www.medtechdive.com/news/fda-grants-curative-request-revokes-covid-19-test-eua/603449/
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/risk-false-results-curative-sars-cov-2-test-covid-19-fda-safety-communication
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Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
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Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
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Article Links:
https://www.theorganicprepper.com/why-did-china-buy-an-airstrip-in-texas/
https://news4sanantonio.com/news/trouble-shooters/legislature-passes-bill-to-prevent-chinese-billionaire-from-building-wind-farm
https://merics.org/en/report/evolving-made-china-2025
https://www.medtechdive.com/news/fda-grants-curative-request-revokes-covid-19-test-eua/603449/
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/safety-communications/risk-false-results-curative-sars-cov-2-test-covid-19-fda-safety-communication
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