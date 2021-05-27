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Dinesh D'Souza Interviews Rudy Giuliani _ Dinesh D'Souza Podcast
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131 views • May 27, 2021
Here is a just released interview of Rudy Giuliani by Dinesh D'Souza. In a 4-part interview, Rudy Giuliani answers how and why Trump didn't control his own justice department ; how Trump's attorney generals might have been intimidated or even blackmailed by the Deep State ; what really happened when the FBI raided Giuliani's apartment ; and how the Biden administration has created an atmosphere of witch-hunt prosecutions "worse than McCarthyism" .
Original Source : https://rumble.com/c/DineshDsouza
Original Source : https://rumble.com/c/DineshDsouza
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