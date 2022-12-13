Black Magic Protein Supplement Review

Black Magic Supply is a company probably best known for their Pre-Workout BZRK, however they have a number of cutting edge high quality supplements. One thing Black Magic lacked until recently was a protein powder, enter Black Magic Protein. Black Magic Protein is a unique protein blend which packs 24 grams of protein sourced from Whey, Micellar Casein, and Egg Protein, along with Enzymes and MCT's. If you're a fan of thicker protein shakes with a milkshake like consistency then you're going to love Black Magic Supply Protein and it's unique flavors.



