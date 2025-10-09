A Framework for Reclaiming Self Confidence and Peace of Mind

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Introducing a framework I’ve been working on for over a year to cultivate self confidence and peace of mind to achieve mind over matter, specifically: how to be confident leveraging the power of now.
I support my framework by borrowing concepts from the martial way of focus, attention, and stillness. This zen mindset seeks to build a flow state by establishing inner peace.
I sincerely hope the CIVILITY Constellation™ can assist each of us in strengthening self belief, practicing intentional living, overcoming perfectionism and anxiety, and finding like minded individuals.
Ultimately, this is how to find yourself, the real you: intentional awareness.
👉 You can find your strongest Civilities and your unique Civility Profile (a unique persona based on your natural strengths) with a 72-question questionnaire in my new book “CIVILITY OS” here: ryansobolski.com
00:00- Finding purpose and meaning by observing professional gamers
02:46- If we had 24 hours left…
04:53- Regrets of the dying
06:58- What many of us are struggling with today
09:19- What if you are Player One?
14:04- Introducing the CIVILITY Constellation™
14:44- The 8 Civilities
32:43- “No mind” & “remaining mind”
35:56- Conclusion
38:37- Revisiting the “1 hour left” scenario