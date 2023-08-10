Jim Power - The Lost Dimension (2021, Mega Drive)

Jim Power - The Lost Dimension (also known as Jim Power - The Lost Dimension in 3-D, Jim Power or Jim Power - The Arcade Game) is a platformer. It was originally developed by French companies Loriciels and Digital Concept for the SNES, PC Engine/TurboGrafx-16 CD, PC, Atari ST and Amstrad CPC . A port to the Mega Drive/ Genesis was being developed, but cancelled despite being almost completed. In 2021, Piko Interactive developed and published a finished version of the game. A port to the NES was also released.
