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How To Create Money
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70 views • April 03, 2021
How To Create Money is not a how to on producing capital. It teaches the truth about money. Learn why no commodity or asset can be used as a medium of exchange without causing serious economic disruption. Gold cannot be used as money nor can bank notes, find out why. Learn why we must stop the use of asset currencies such as bank debt and the gold standard. End inflation, business cycles and many other economic ailments by creating a stable money supply backed by equity.
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