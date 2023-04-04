Create New Account
Watch MEP Christine Anderson Make EU COVID Special Committee Sweat: How Many Deaths Per Doses Administered?
Puretrauma357
Published 18 hours ago |

"If you can't provide the numbers off the top of your head, I would have to conclude that you simply don't care — or you're still working for the EFPIA, one of the lobby organizations of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Europe."

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1642676431497854983?s=20

