BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

****MUST HEAR MESSAGE****TRUE PROPHETESS 3****
The W.O.R.K.
The W.O.R.K.
58 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
102 views • June 15, 2022

There are true prophetess yet today. Some of which may not be known to people but Christ Yashaya knows them. They are truly lead by the true holy spirit and not by emotions or feelings. These are women that are chosen by The Most High and Christ, NOT by men, church DEMONInations, or Organizations. They are sometimes overlooked because they are women or a woman. SMH but it is the truth in some situations. Prideful religious men will label them 'Jezebel', unruly, crazy, etc., not having the true spirit of discernment to know when the Most High and Christ is yet using a woman to speak a word that can help them, and the body of Christ. We must pray one for another as the True body of Christ in the True Doctrine and more than anything LOVE one another no matter what age, color, nationality....those that truly belong to Christ Yashaya is our family in Christ whether Hebrew Israelite or Gentiles. Blessings. Acts 2:38

Romans 1:16  For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew (Judah, Hebrews) first, and also to the Greek. 

Matthew 12:48 But he answered and said unto him that told him, Who is my mother? and who are my brethren?
Matthew 12:49 And he stretched forth his hand toward his disciples, and said, Behold my mother and my brethren!
Matthew 12:50 For whosoever shall do the will of my Father which is in heaven, the same is my brother, and sister, and mother.

Galatians 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Yashaya.

Joel 2:28 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and "your daughters' shall prophesy (speak), your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:

Visit Herb Freedom website for information on ailments and herbs, etc:
https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Herb Freedom youtube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ

Keywords
lifereligionprovocative
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Allow Citizenship Verification of Voters

Douglas Harrington
Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children&#8217;s Data

Florida Sues Netflix, Alleging Deceptive Collection of Children’s Data

Douglas Harrington
Has the Bermuda Triangle&#8217;s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Has the Bermuda Triangle’s mystery faded with its gas? New theory suggests ancient methane explosions

Jacob Thomas
Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Singaporean Man Pleads Guilty To Crypto Theft, Faces 20 Years

Douglas Harrington
Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Independent Researcher Claims Great Pyramid Dimensions Encode Astronomical Knowledge

Iva Greene
Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Anthropic Researcher Quits AI Industry, Citing Fears of Uncontrollable Systems

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy