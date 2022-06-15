MUST HEAR MESSAGE****TRUE PROPHETESS 3****

There are true prophetess yet today. Some of which may not be known to people but Christ Yashaya knows them. They are truly lead by the true holy spirit and not by emotions or feelings. These are women that are chosen by The Most High and Christ, NOT by men, church DEMONInations, or Organizations. They are sometimes overlooked because they are women or a woman. SMH but it is the truth in some situations. Prideful religious men will label them 'Jezebel', unruly, crazy, etc., not having the true spirit of discernment to know when the Most High and Christ is yet using a woman to speak a word that can help them, and the body of Christ. We must pray one for another as the True body of Christ in the True Doctrine and more than anything LOVE one another no matter what age, color, nationality....those that truly belong to Christ Yashaya is our family in Christ whether Hebrew Israelite or Gentiles. Blessings. Acts 2:38

Romans 1:16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew (Judah, Hebrews) first, and also to the Greek.

Matthew 12:48 But he answered and said unto him that told him, Who is my mother? and who are my brethren?

Matthew 12:49 And he stretched forth his hand toward his disciples, and said, Behold my mother and my brethren!

Matthew 12:50 For whosoever shall do the will of my Father which is in heaven, the same is my brother, and sister, and mother.

Galatians 3:28 There is neither Jew nor Greek, there is neither bond nor free, there is neither male nor female: for ye are all one in Christ Yashaya.

Joel 2:28 And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and "your daughters' shall prophesy (speak), your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions:

Visit Herb Freedom website for information on ailments and herbs, etc:

https://herbfreedomgenesis.wordpress.com/

Herb Freedom youtube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkcZWG80IJLr0-a58y3G3WQ