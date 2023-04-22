Artemovsk (Bakhmut) - Ukrainian Troops Open Fire While Wagner Fighters Try To Evacuate Civilians - RT English

Ukrainian Troops Open Fire While We Try To Evacuate Civilians – Wagner Fighter
Russian forces, with Wagner PMC fighters leading an assault, are pushing Ukrainian troops from the western parts of the city of Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut, according to Russia's Defense Ministry.
An RT correspondent has travelled to Artemovsk and spoke with some of the Wagner forces.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.