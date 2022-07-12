More Gaslighting from the Left, We are Within Weeks on Feed for Livestock, NYC PSA RE Nuclear War, Weapons Function Check

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
No lack of end times craziness-more lies from the left, feed grain for livestock appears to be within weeks of running out...prepping/food independence the solution for individuals. Bank runs in china causing violence. NYC released a public service announcement as for what to do in the event of a nuclear war-is this to gin up sentiment against Russia, or is something coming we need to know about? Pray for the repentance of Israel. Shop for storable food at the Brighteon Store https://brighteonstore.com?rfsn=6424831 Take care and God bless!