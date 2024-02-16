Firstpost
Feb 15, 2024
Vladimir Putin says Russia is Close to Creating Cancer Vaccines | Vantage with Palki Sharma
Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russian scientists are close to creating vaccines for cancer. The vaccine could soon be available to patients for use. Will Russia be able to revolutionise cancer treatment? Also, it is not the only nation part of the cancer vaccine race. Which other countries are on track? Why hasn't the world been able to cure cancer yet? Palki Sharma tells you.
Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.
The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.
By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.
Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.
