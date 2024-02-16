Firstpost





Vladimir Putin says Russia is Close to Creating Cancer Vaccines | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that Russian scientists are close to creating vaccines for cancer. The vaccine could soon be available to patients for use. Will Russia be able to revolutionise cancer treatment? Also, it is not the only nation part of the cancer vaccine race. Which other countries are on track? Why hasn't the world been able to cure cancer yet? Palki Sharma tells you.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1FkOaShWEk