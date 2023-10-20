War crime, Israeli bombing on residential towers Al-Zahra in Gaza destroys everything

Israeli aerial bombardment on Residential Towers Al-Zahra in the Medina Al-Zahra neighborhood in Gaza Strip, destroyed all four towers. The strike on residences from a series of other infrastructure attacks are what so-called a war crime. The civilian killing toll rose to more than 3,500 people and the injured was more than 12,000. A Palestinian doctor even cried when treating patients, mostly babies and children.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

