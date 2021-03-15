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Di Fi needs to go Bye Bye, George's Jurors Woes and Gun Control via the Backdoor.
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791 views • March 15, 2021
Just looking thru the headlines and news on line while I upping a beer vid. This is literally clown world when DIFI can call to re-instate her 94 AW Ban by citing false stats.
Chauvin has Zero change at a fair trail as the activists queer the jury pool and in case you didn't know defending yourself or others is a very cost prohibitive action.
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing folks.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Chauvin has Zero change at a fair trail as the activists queer the jury pool and in case you didn't know defending yourself or others is a very cost prohibitive action.
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing folks.
Be happy, healthy and safe my friends.
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://mewe.com/i/beerandgear
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