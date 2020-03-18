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Communist China is hoping coronavirus will bring America to its knees
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18 views • March 18, 2020
Mon Mar 16, 2020
By João Lemos Esteves
March 16, 2020 (American Thinker) — The coronavirus is a threat that the U.S. — and the entire world — is facing at the moment. This problem is much broader than a public health issue; from our perspective, it is above all a political, social, and economic issue that demands resolute action. From an overall perspective, I do believe that President Trump has dealt well with this unfortunate event, which the Chinese Communist Party offered to all of us.
Source: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/communist-china-is-hoping-coronavirus-will-bring-america-to-its-knees
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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By João Lemos Esteves
March 16, 2020 (American Thinker) — The coronavirus is a threat that the U.S. — and the entire world — is facing at the moment. This problem is much broader than a public health issue; from our perspective, it is above all a political, social, and economic issue that demands resolute action. From an overall perspective, I do believe that President Trump has dealt well with this unfortunate event, which the Chinese Communist Party offered to all of us.
Source: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/communist-china-is-hoping-coronavirus-will-bring-america-to-its-knees
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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