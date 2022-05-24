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De-Policing America || This Color Revolution Will Be Captured on Cameras!
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11 views • May 24, 2022
Steve Pomper, Retired Seattle Police Officer & Author of De-Policing America (2018)
Links About Info
Contributors:
National Police Association
The Tatum Report
LifeZette
Author: The Obama Gang (2021)
De-Policing America (2018)
stevepomper.com
Retired Seattle Police officer, author of De-Policing America and The Obama Gang, and contributor to the National Police Association, The Tatum Report, and Lifezette.
De-Policing America (2018) was written for the National Police Association, The Obama Gang (2021) specifically covers MBKAP, Minneapolis PD, and even some stuff on "color revolutions."
https://tatumreport.com/minneapolis-voters-will-decide-keep-or-scrap-police-department/
https://tatumreport.com/minnesota-politician-police-clash-false-claims-traffic-stop/
https://www.lifezette.com/2020/08/minneapolis-police-chief-to-public-hand-over-your-stuff-to-robbers/ https://www.lifezette.com/2019/10/trump-rally-drama-minneapolis-cops/
https://nationalpolice.org/minneapolis-mayor-jacob-frey-not-done-smashing-the-city-he-is-supposed-to-serve/https://nationalpolice.org/minneapolis-city-council-advances-toward-abolishing-police-department/https://nationalpolice.org/university-of-minnesota-rescinds-de-fund-policy-and-adopts-re-fund-the-police/#/3/https://nationalpolice.org/we-told-you-so-is-getting-old/#/3/--
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____________
Ebooks:
https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
Links About Info
Contributors:
National Police Association
The Tatum Report
LifeZette
Author: The Obama Gang (2021)
De-Policing America (2018)
stevepomper.com
Retired Seattle Police officer, author of De-Policing America and The Obama Gang, and contributor to the National Police Association, The Tatum Report, and Lifezette.
De-Policing America (2018) was written for the National Police Association, The Obama Gang (2021) specifically covers MBKAP, Minneapolis PD, and even some stuff on "color revolutions."
https://tatumreport.com/minneapolis-voters-will-decide-keep-or-scrap-police-department/
https://tatumreport.com/minnesota-politician-police-clash-false-claims-traffic-stop/
https://www.lifezette.com/2020/08/minneapolis-police-chief-to-public-hand-over-your-stuff-to-robbers/ https://www.lifezette.com/2019/10/trump-rally-drama-minneapolis-cops/
https://nationalpolice.org/minneapolis-mayor-jacob-frey-not-done-smashing-the-city-he-is-supposed-to-serve/https://nationalpolice.org/minneapolis-city-council-advances-toward-abolishing-police-department/https://nationalpolice.org/university-of-minnesota-rescinds-de-fund-policy-and-adopts-re-fund-the-police/#/3/https://nationalpolice.org/we-told-you-so-is-getting-old/#/3/--
________________
▶ DONATE to the upcoming George Floyd Book + Documentary: https://givesendgo.com/MaryamHenein
▶ NEW George Floyd Trailer: https://tv.gab.com/channel/ladybee/view/george-floyd-the-real-timeline-62694ebb8451e46aac6e55d3
▶ Watch Maryam’s UNCENSORED George Floyd Trilogy Package: https://www.beyondmystic.net/product/george-floyd-trilogy-package/
▶ WEBSITES:
www.honeycolony.com
www.simplytransformative.com
www.maryamhenein.com
▶ HEALTH CONSULTATION:
Functional Medicine Consult with Maryam https://www.honeycolony.com/shop/functional-medicine-consult/
Recent articles:
https://www.activistpost.com/tag/maryam-henein
___________
▶ MUST-WATCH BEE DOCUMENTARY: vanishingbees.com
▶ ROKFIN: https://www.rokfin.com/maryamhenein
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@MaryamHenein:8
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/maryamheneinbeelady2
▶ BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/maryamhenein
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZcEPV82QPuA0/
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/truthavengers
▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/BeeLady17
▶ GETTR: https://www.gettr.com/user/maryamhenein
▶ GAB: https://gab.com/LadyBee
▶ GABTV: https://trends.gab.com/user/LadyBee
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-699745
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/maryamhenein
____________
Ebooks:
https://www.amazon.com/Maryam-Henein/e/B01JD9O0TK%3Fref=dbs_a_mng_rwt_scns_share
https://www.amazon.com/Biohackers-Manual-Step-Protocol-Long-ebook/dp/B07Q1KCV7B
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