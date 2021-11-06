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Exodus 15 - 16 KJV
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2 views • November 06, 2021
Moses and the children of Israel sang unto the Lord. The Lord is a man of war: the Lord is his name. Miriam and the women went out with timbrels and dances. The people began to murmur. The Lord raineth manna from heaven. The Lord commandeth rest on the sabbath day.
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