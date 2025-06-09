BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Wow, Millions Could Be Affected Without Knowing it | Tim James - The Truth About Your Teeth
442 views • 1 day ago

 Premiered 6/8/2025  #teeth #oralhealth #inspired

Is your mouth secretly destroying your health? In this explosive conversation, Chemical Free Body founder Tim James reveals the shocking truth about hidden dental infections, toxic fillings, and how your oral health may be the missing link in your healing journey. From root canals to cavitations, this interview exposes what most dentists never tell you—and what you can do about it today.


🦷 Explore Tim James' (oral) health tools & resources: https://chemicalfreebody.com/inspired


🎙️ Tim’s Podcast: Tim James Unleashed

🧠 Biological Dentist Directory: https://iaomt.org


Keywords
silvermercurydentistteethoralhealthroot canalinspiredtim jamestruth about your teethamalgon
