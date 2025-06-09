Wow, Millions Could Be Affected Without Knowing it | Tim James - The Truth About Your Teeth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Premiered 6/8/2025
Is your mouth secretly destroying your health? In this explosive conversation, Chemical Free Body founder Tim James reveals the shocking truth about hidden dental infections, toxic fillings, and how your oral health may be the missing link in your healing journey. From root canals to cavitations, this interview exposes what most dentists never tell you—and what you can do about it today.
