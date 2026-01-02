BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Joe Oltmann Untamed | Leighton Grey | 2026: The Year of Reckoning or Collapse | 1.2.26
Untamed Nation
Untamed Nation
156 followers
Follow
26 views • 3 days ago

Happy 2026, patriots this is the make or break year. Either we finally see arrests, fraud exposed, mail-in ballots dismantled, voting machines secured, and power returned to We the People… or America goes down in flames. Elon Musk, is calling out the Democrat voter fraud playbook he knows where the bodies are buried. Joe’s latest post fires back: “I feel like Elon is heating up to finish the job of securing the nation.” The left’s media cartel is in panic mode, with Denver Post smearing Joe’s gubernatorial run and Kyle Clark hiding behind blocks while relentlessly attacking him and Tina Peters.

Leighton Grey, KC constitutional powerhouse, King’s Counsel, and host of Grey Matter Podcast joins us to break down the war on truth and liberty. From leading national class actions for the unvaccinated and vaccine-injured to authoring Laws, Lies, and Liberties, Leighton reveals how governments codify lies into law, the ongoing assault on Charter rights, and the hope (or lack thereof) for restoring justice through the courts. His insights expose the global pattern of authoritarian overreach and why Canada’s fight mirrors America’s.

Meanwhile, NYC’s new Mayor Zohran Mamdani, product of stolen elections was sworn in with foreign music, sparse crowds, and a bold promise of “expansive and audacious” big government. He’s surrounded himself with grifters, BLM advocates like Jumaane Williams (who lost his home to foreclosure after $1M debt), and convicted felon Mysonne Linen overseeing public safety. Seattle’s new socialist mayor Katie Wilson demands “progressive revenue” (more taxes), while San Francisco floats reparations. Democrats are pushing a vendetta, not solutions and Republicans aren’t serious enough to stop them. This is the blueprint. Wake up, fight back, or lose it all.

Please check out Joe’s Givesendgo at: https://www.givesendgo.com/JoeOltmann

https://untamednation.com/


Make sure to check out https://honorboundusa.com for all your Untamed Nation merch needs!

Go to honorboundusa.com to get FREE TINA stickers and use Promo Code “FREETINA” for 20% off!


Go to https://DCFguns.com and use Promo Code UNTAMEDNATION for 5% OFF Byrna Products

joe oltmannconservative dailyuntameduntamednationuntamed truth
