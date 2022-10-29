Ep.259 - Ludwig Gartz | Truth | The dark side of the interest money system, a viable alternative | The wisdom in Fairytales, and more

#Adrian #knowledge #LudwigGartzAuthor Ludwig Gartz offers a deeper look into the interest money system and the 9 automatisms that result. We are witnessing these play out in our reality around us, from the movement of money from the bottom where the work is done, to the top where no work is done, the pollution of the planet, hostile competition, waste (planned obsolescence), the concentration of power into the hands of a few. We must not allow this monster to reach its full size and instead come up with workable self-sustaining and supportive systems to replace it. He also offers a workable alternative based on history.

Later in the conversation we discuss why he started writing such detailed books, and he also shares with us some insights from his book on the Fairytales, and how much wisdom is contained therein.

Another fascinating discussion.





