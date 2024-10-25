BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Caring for Palestinians Requires Support for Capitalism | New Ideal Podcast | Ayn Rand Institute
Libertar_09
4 views • 6 months ago

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: Caring for Palestinians Requires Support for Capitalism | New Ideal Podcast

Publicado em YT, 03 de Novembro de 2023

Créditos: Ayn Rand Institute

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8QvgJRzyfA


Descrição Original do Autor:


3.519 visualizações 4 de nov. de 2023

Supporting the well-being of Palestinians means supporting the proper social system. Onkar, Elan, and Nikos discuss why the system of capitalism seen in Israel is the path forward. Watch the full video here: https://bit.ly/3QbMo51


israelwarcapitalismlibertarianismayn rand institute
