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SGT REPORT: PERHAPS YOU WERE MADE FOR JUST SUCH A TIME AS THIS!
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235 views • March 05, 2022
SGT REPORT: PERHAPS YOU WERE MADE FOR JUST SUCH A TIME AS THIS!
SGT Report- https://www.bitchute.com/video/CgYuC5FjQz9f/
Dr. Lee Vliet, Todd Callender and Lt. Col. Pete Chambers join me to discuss the war being waged against humanity with mRNA experimental injections and the fast-tracked rollout of 5G towers across the world. Perhaps YOU were made for just such a time as this, patriot.
Support the FIGHT:
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
SGT Report- https://www.bitchute.com/video/CgYuC5FjQz9f/
Dr. Lee Vliet, Todd Callender and Lt. Col. Pete Chambers join me to discuss the war being waged against humanity with mRNA experimental injections and the fast-tracked rollout of 5G towers across the world. Perhaps YOU were made for just such a time as this, patriot.
Support the FIGHT:
https://www.truthforhealth.org/
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