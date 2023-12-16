Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
WATCH FULL EPISODES & ARCHIVES EXCLUSIVELY ON FAITH & VALUES! CHRISTIAN PATRIOT DESTROYED SATANIC STATUE IN IOWA CAPITOL
channel image
DWP97048
8 Subscribers
2 views
Published Yesterday
WATCH FULL EPISODES & ARCHIVES EXCLUSIVELY ON FAITH & VALUES!CHRISTIAN PATRIOT DESTROYED SATANIC STATUE IN IOWA CAPITOL

Russia will not hesitate to shoot down American made F-16 NATO fighter jets that enter Ukrainian airspace from NATO nations. That’s the chilling warning from a high-level Russian official who gave the warning yesterday in Vienna during the Forum for Security Cooperation.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/15/2023


https://www.trunews.com/video-article/christian-patriot-destroyed-satanic-statue-in-iowa-capitol

Keywords
trunewsaibolshevik revolutionnazi regimesynthetic biologyzionists use ai to choose targets for gaza destructionamericas ruling class hates godkilling machinevarious advancements

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket