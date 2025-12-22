HUGE: YOUR MONEY IS ABOUT TO CHANGE! - Fed & Treasury Could Merge! - Major Step Towards CBDC

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the potential of a Federal Reserve and Treasury merger where the market would never again signal that the government is spending too much.





We've theorized the possibility of a Fed/Treasury merger for over a decade now and it could very well become a reality as major players from both are talking about making it official.





One of the ways we will see a total technocratic takeover of the economy would be the public sector buying up the private sector. The Federal Reserve is private, though it works with the government's restrictive Legal Tender Laws. While a private Federal Reserve is a concern as it works outside of the constitution, a public one also opens the door as a shadow entity doing unconstitutional things in collaboration with the public as a semi public, semi private entity.





As we talked about before, the Federal Reserve claimed they would not create a central bank digital currency, but it's very possible that the Treasury will as the state becomes the monopoly in everything under the guise of getting rid of the big bad corporations. This of course is just a misdirect as all of the goals of the WEF will occur anyways. Much like other major industries, it will appear as though Trump's administration is bringing down the establishment when in reality, he's moving the deck chairs on the Titanic.





This was a major policy of the Soviet Union and it's exactly how technocrats since the 1910s said they claim power over the populace.





Then there are many major economic questions to be asked which Mark Gonzales asks and answers in this video. He talks about some serious consequences that could arise in 2026 as the Fed continues to cut interest rates. We could be witnessing the end of the dollar as we know it and the shift away from the west coded into the Fed's messaging.





World Alternative Media

2025