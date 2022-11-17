ARE HEART ATTACKS BEING TRIGGERED BY CELL PHONES?

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Jim Crenshaw
Nov 17, 2022
This is happening way too much for their not to be some kind of connection. Exactly what I am not sure, but it keeps happening over and over.
Source: Alien.Wars: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mse9ae9tQLqE/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tz66xXLEGDyx/?list=subscriptions