Today Stop "Picking the Scab" of How Bad Things Are to Spend More Time Learning and Training

An exhortation as this Age draws to a close to invest more time learning useful skill sets vs. hearing the same "sky is falling" bad news and/or who is to blame for the sky's imminent falling. As Bob Griswold said last week, if the republicans take the house and the senate, there is still a vast, widespread, criminal deep state to contend with at all levels of government-very little will change just because "your guy" got elected. The economy will collapse, liberties will continue to be wrested from free peoples, criminality, deviance and perversion will continue to encroach on civilization. Why keep picking that scab? Choose training vs. treading water, new skills vs. succumbing to the temptation to respond to someone's clickbait, and wading into the education information stream and staying out of someone's self serving revenue stream. Pray for guidance, wisdom and discernment. Above all, read the Bible. Thank you for watching.