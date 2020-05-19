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German Medical Doctor Katrin Korb - Speech [ENG subtitles] (09-05-2020) (MIRRORED)
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854 views • May 19, 2020
German Medical Doctor Katrin Korb - Speech [ENG subtitles] (09-05-2020) (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel BananaMedia Q at:-
https://youtu.be/8rx7E1_bbYA
German Medical Doctor Katrin Korb discusses covid19, the lockdown and the vaccin during a protest held in Oldeburg. English subtitles.
Category
News and Politics
Mirrored from YouTube channel BananaMedia Q at:-
https://youtu.be/8rx7E1_bbYA
German Medical Doctor Katrin Korb discusses covid19, the lockdown and the vaccin during a protest held in Oldeburg. English subtitles.
Category
News and Politics
Keywords
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