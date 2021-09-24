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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 09-24
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60 views • September 24, 2021
"Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction", was a true statement made by former president Ronald Reagan, but he would be turning over in his grave if he saw the democrats actively seeking that extinction, and the GOP elite actively helping. This nation is being taken to war, while the people continue to ignore what is going on.
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