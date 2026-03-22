🤣Iran's Military Spokesperson Delivers English Message To Trump

🤣IRAN'S MILITARY SPOKESPERSON DELIVERS ENGLISH MESSAGE DIRECTLY TO TRUMP:

“Hey Trump, YOU'RE FIRED! You’re familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter. The Central Headquarter of Khatam al-Anbiya."

Adding, Israeli Broadcasting Authority:

\The army has started using inaccurate ammunition stored for half a century to strike military bases in Iran.

The army's decision to use old bombs aims to save costs and clear out storage facilities.

And: Channel 15 in Hebrew: Hezbollah sets a new record in the number of operations against the Israeli army during the day.

Adding, the following was posted by Iran:

Urgent Warning

In the event that the American enemy targets Iran's energy infrastructure,

this will lead to the ignition of an entire map of targets in the region.

⚠️ Energy and electricity infrastructure

⚠️ And water desalination facilities

belonging to the United States and its allies will enter the targeting circle.

A list of targets that will be targeted in the first wave will be published later