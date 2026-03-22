🤣Iran's Military Spokesperson Delivers English Message To Trump

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🤣IRAN'S MILITARY SPOKESPERSON DELIVERS ENGLISH MESSAGE DIRECTLY TO TRUMP:
“Hey Trump, YOU'RE FIRED! You’re familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter. The Central Headquarter of Khatam al-Anbiya."
Adding, Israeli Broadcasting Authority:
\The army has started using inaccurate ammunition stored for half a century to strike military bases in Iran.
The army's decision to use old bombs aims to save costs and clear out storage facilities.
And: Channel 15 in Hebrew: Hezbollah sets a new record in the number of operations against the Israeli army during the day.
Adding, the following was posted by Iran:
Urgent Warning
In the event that the American enemy targets Iran's energy infrastructure,
this will lead to the ignition of an entire map of targets in the region.
⚠️ Energy and electricity infrastructure
⚠️ And water desalination facilities
belonging to the United States and its allies will enter the targeting circle.
A list of targets that will be targeted in the first wave will be published later