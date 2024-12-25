BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
B.R.R.VII James Wickstrom & Rabbi Abe Finkelstein
135 views • 4 months ago

PLEASE READ T&C's BEFORE WATCHING 
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1qb6bA90Aw5wgUOGBHrB2aMOfkQhiTdWhnY318zwu5S8/edit?usp=sharing


JOHN 8:44 program of pastor bob "Lying Jews" on the Turner Radio with Guest: Rabbi Able Finkelstein (2006)


This video aims to raise awareness about stereotypes: where they originate, how they persist, and the profound impact they have on society. By examining the roots and narratives behind such stereotypes, the goal is to foster a deeper understanding of their severity and encourage thoughtful dialogue about combating prejudice.


In the conversation, James Wickstrom, a teacher of Yahweh, interviews Rabbi ABE Finkelstein on various controversial topics. They discuss the authenticity of the Holocaust, with Whitman questioning the numbers and Finkelstein defending the Jewish experience of persecution. They delve into the control of the Federal Reserve by Jewish banking families, the influence of Jews in American politics and media, and the perceived superiority of Jews as God's chosen people. Finkelstein admits to Jewish control over many aspects of American life, including the NRA and the media, and acknowledges the historical role of Jews in financing the Bolshevik Revolution. The conversation ends with a discussion on the future of the white race and the Jewish people.


Keywords
radiojamesrabbi2006turnerfinkelsteinablewickstrom
