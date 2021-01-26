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How To Get Through Heavy Times
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80 views • January 26, 2021
In this month's video I talk about the influences we are moving into as it connects to the concepts of dealing with heavy energy; and the roles of restriction, personal accountability, and preparation.
You can learn more about my work at https://www.compassioncodes.com
You will also find the links to get your own copy of The Code Journey there.
You can learn more about my work at https://www.compassioncodes.com
You will also find the links to get your own copy of The Code Journey there.
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