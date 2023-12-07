Create New Account
🩺 Causes Of Kidney Disease In Children 👶
👶 Kidney disease in children? It's rare, but it happens!

🩺 Dr. Keia Sanderson, Assistant Professor of Nephrology at the University of North Carolina, explains that congenital factors, such as abnormal kidney or urinary tract development, are the main culprits.🕵️‍♂️

But, some kids can develop kidney issues due to acquired medical conditions, such as Lupus. 🦋

🎙️ Tune in to the full episode with Dr. Sanderson for more insights:🎙️ https://bit.ly/3446Flf

🔗 Want to listen to the full episode? Click the link in the bio or the description above.

