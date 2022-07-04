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Mariam Ibraheem Stands up for the Persecuted Church After Escaping a Death Sentence
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33 views • July 04, 2022

In 2013, Mariam Ibraheem was arrested by Sudan authorities on Christmas Eve for the crime of being a Christian. They told her that she had broken Islamic law by marrying a Christian man and was charged with adultery under Sharia Law. Mariam says she knew that her life would never be the same, and she was threatened with flogging and a death sentence. On Christmas Day, Jesus told her, “You are not alone.” Sentenced to death by hanging and rejected by society, Mariam describes the pain of persecution, the importance of tending to the needs of the persecuted church despite Christian’s fears, and turning to the Bible for guidance through the most terrifying moments in life. What saved her life is astonishing!



TAKEAWAYS


Mariam says that when Christians ignore the suffering of the body of Christ, they are rejecting Him


Mariam’s father was a Muslim, but her mother was a Christian, which is considered adultery and worthy of death


According to Islamic law, Mariam’s pregnancy saved her life: a pregnant woman cannot be hanged


Islamic culture is very harsh toward women; women are viewed as weak and unintelligent and have far less choices and rights than men



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Keywords
biblechristianitychurchreligionislampersecutionsharia lawsudanpersecuted churchshackledtina griffincounter culture mom showmariam ibraheemtahrir alnisa foundation
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