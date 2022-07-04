Mariam Ibraheem Stands up for the Persecuted Church After Escaping a Death Sentence

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In 2013, Mariam Ibraheem was arrested by Sudan authorities on Christmas Eve for the crime of being a Christian. They told her that she had broken Islamic law by marrying a Christian man and was charged with adultery under Sharia Law. Mariam says she knew that her life would never be the same, and she was threatened with flogging and a death sentence. On Christmas Day, Jesus told her, “You are not alone.” Sentenced to death by hanging and rejected by society, Mariam describes the pain of persecution, the importance of tending to the needs of the persecuted church despite Christian’s fears, and turning to the Bible for guidance through the most terrifying moments in life. What saved her life is astonishing!
TAKEAWAYS
Mariam says that when Christians ignore the suffering of the body of Christ, they are rejecting Him
Mariam’s father was a Muslim, but her mother was a Christian, which is considered adultery and worthy of death
According to Islamic law, Mariam’s pregnancy saved her life: a pregnant woman cannot be hanged
Islamic culture is very harsh toward women; women are viewed as weak and unintelligent and have far less choices and rights than men
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Mariam Ibraheem’s Story Video: https://bit.ly/3Ps1IIw
Shackled Book: https://bit.ly/3FOb50K
🔗 CONNECT WITH MARIAM IBRAHEEM
Facebook: https://bit.ly/3OD7fKP
🔗 CONNECT WITH THE TAHRIR ALNISA FOUNDATION
Website: https://www.tahriralnisa.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tahriralnisa
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3HKtIn0
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tahriralnisa/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TAFtahriralnisa
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3tQsSQ7
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/