Peter Demos | Real Talk with Pastor Ben Graham 10.1.23 2pm
Pastor Ben Graham
Published 14 hours ago

Faith is central in the shared message, emphasizing the importance of standing firm in one's beliefs amidst challenges. Peter Demas's story highlights balancing business with faith, while teachings from Kirk Elliott and Pastor Ben Graham stress staying true to convictions and the Word of God. The call is for individuals to remain steadfast, seek guidance from scripture, and prioritize faith over societal pressures.

Keywords
peterpmnone

