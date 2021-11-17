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Kristiaan Deckers για ΜΕΘ Βελγίου: Μόνο Εμβολιασμένοι στις ΜΕΘ του GZA
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101 views • November 17, 2021
Ο Kristiaan Deckers, επικεφαλής ιατρός του Gasthuiszusters στην Αμβέρσα (GZA), δηλώνει ότι σε ολόκληρη την αλυσίδα νοσοκομείων της GZA (τρία πανεπιστημιακά και μία πολυκλινική) στις ΜΕΘ πλέον βρίσκονται εμβολιασμένοι, λόγω των καινοφανών λοιμώξεων.
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Θα μας βρείτε εδώ:
♾ blog: eternalnowblog.com
▶ κανάλια
🟥 YouTube: youtube.com/c/EternalNow4444
🟩 rumble: rumble.com/c/c-673507
⬛ Brighteon: brighteon.com/channels/eternalnow
🟦 NewTube: newtube.app/user/EternalNow
🟧 Bitchute: bitchute.com/channel/mtJqCH1fVCzO/
📝Μέσα Κοινωνικής Δικτύωσης
🔗 Facebook: facebook.com/EternalNowblog
facebook.com/groups/megaliafypnisi
🔗MeWe: mewe.com/group/6001b229636e347d254673c6
🔗Telegram: t.me/eternalnow_blog
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